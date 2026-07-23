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WTI Crude Oil Wave Analysis

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By FxPro

WTI crude oil: ⬆️ Buy

– WTI crude oil rising inside impulse wave 3

– Likely to rise to resistance level 90.00

WTI crude oil recently broke the resistance zone between the resistance level 80.00 (former strong support from April) and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from March.

The breakout of this resistance zone accelerated the active impulse wave 3 of the intermediate impulse wave (C) from July.

WTI crude oil can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 90.00, target price for the completion of the active impulse wave 3.

WTI crude oil Wave Analysis – 22 July 2026


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