FTSE Elliott Wave Outlook: Bullish Bias with 5‑Swing Progression Since March 2026

The short‑term Elliott Wave outlook for FTSE highlights a sustained bullish progression since the March 23, 2026 low. From that base, the Index has carved a clear five‑swing advance, which is classified as a motive sequence and supports the expectation of further upside. The initial rally produced wave ((i)) at 10,687.88, followed by a corrective pullback in wave ((ii)) that concluded at 10,132. This corrective action was contained and preserved the broader bullish structure, as reflected in the one‑hour chart.

Subsequently, the Index resumed higher in wave ((iii)), reaching 10,747.01. A consolidation then unfolded, with wave ((iv)) completing at 10,447.55 in the form of a triangle. This pattern reinforced the continuation bias, as triangles typically precede the final leg of a motive sequence. The Index is now advancing in wave ((v)), with scope for additional highs before the structure completes. Once wave ((v)) finishes, a corrective phase should emerge to adjust the larger cycle from the March 2026 low. This correction is expected to unfold in either three or seven swings, consistent with Elliott Wave guidelines, before the broader rally resumes.

Near term, the key pivot remains at 10,132. As long as this level holds, the bullish view is favored, and the Index should continue extending higher to complete the five‑wave structure from the March 2026 low.

FTSE 60-Minute Elliott Wave Chart

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