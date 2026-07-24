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Bitcoin Wave Analysis

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By FxPro

Bitcoin: ⬇️ Sell

– Bitcoin reversed from resistance level 67070.00

– Likely to fall to support level 64000.00

Bitcoin cryptocurrency recently reversed from the resistance zone between the resistance level 67070.00 (top of wave 2 from June), upper daily Bollinger Band and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from May.

The downward reversal from this resistance zone stopped the previous minor ABC correction 2 from the end of June.

Given the strong daily downtrend, Bitcoin cryptocurrency can be expected to fall further to the next support level 64000.00.

Bitcoin Wave Analysis – 23 July 2026


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