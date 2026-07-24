HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisBrent Crude Oil Wave Analysis

Brent Crude Oil Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

Brent Crude Oil: ⬆️ Buy

– Brent Crude Oil broke resistance zone

– Likely to rise to resistance level 98.00

Brent Crude Oil recently broke the resistance zone between the resistance levels 90.00 and 95.00 (former strong support from May).

The breakout of this resistance zone and the inspecting 50% Fibonacci correction of the earlier sharp downward impulse wave C from May accelerated the active minor impulse wave 3.

Brent Crude Oil can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 98.00 – former monthly high from June.

Brent Crude Oil Wave Analysis – 23 July 2026


Start Trading
Start Trading
Start Trading
Start Trading
FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Latest Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading