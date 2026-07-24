Brent Crude Oil Wave Analysis

Brent Crude Oil: ⬆️ Buy

– Brent Crude Oil broke resistance zone

– Likely to rise to resistance level 98.00

Brent Crude Oil recently broke the resistance zone between the resistance levels 90.00 and 95.00 (former strong support from May).

The breakout of this resistance zone and the inspecting 50% Fibonacci correction of the earlier sharp downward impulse wave C from May accelerated the active minor impulse wave 3.

Brent Crude Oil can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 98.00 – former monthly high from June.



