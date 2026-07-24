USDCHF Wave Analysis

USDCHF: ⬆️ Buy
– USDCHF broke key resistance level 0.81400
– Likely to rise to resistance level 0.8250
USDCHF currency pair recently broke above the key resistance level 0.81400 (which stopped the two previous impulse waves I and I, as can be seen below).
The breakout of the resistance level 0.81400 accelerated the active minor impulse wave iii that belongs to wave C from May.
Given the clear daily uptrend, USDCHF currency pair can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 0.8250 – target for the completion of the active minor impulse wave iii.