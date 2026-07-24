HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDCHF Wave Analysis

USDCHF Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

USDCHF: ⬆️ Buy

– USDCHF broke key resistance level 0.81400

– Likely to rise to resistance level 0.8250

USDCHF currency pair recently broke above the key resistance level 0.81400 (which stopped the two previous impulse waves I and I, as can be seen below).

The breakout of the resistance level 0.81400 accelerated the active minor impulse wave iii that belongs to wave C from May.

Given the clear daily uptrend, USDCHF currency pair can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 0.8250 – target for the completion of the active minor impulse wave iii.

USDCHF Wave Analysis – 23 July 2026


Start Trading
Start Trading
Start Trading
Start Trading
FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Latest Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading