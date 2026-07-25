The Weekly Bottom Line: Cooler Inflation Quiets Calls for a July Hike

Our summary of recent economic events and what to expect in the weeks ahead.

Canadian Highlights

The Bank of Canada left rates unchanged at 2.25% but struck a more constructive tone on the near-term economic outlook, projecting a sharp rebound in Q2 growth.

Inflation remains the key source of uncertainty, though the removal of references to potential “consecutive” rate hikes suggests policymakers are growing more comfortable that energy-led price pressures are not spreading broadly.

This week’s data broadly supported the Bank’s outlook, with strength in manufacturing, wholesale trade, and home sales pointing to an economy that is gradually regaining traction.

U.S. Highlights

Tensions in the Middle East continued to escalate this week, pushing WTI prices back above $80 per-barrel.

Inflation pressures cooled more than expected in June. Though the recent U-turn in oil prices raises concerns over the durability of the disinflationary dynamics.

Retail sales remained decently strong in June, suggesting consumer spending regained some momentum in Q2 after stalling in Q1.

Canada – The Rebound Gains Credibility

The Bank of Canada interest rate decision was the main event this week, but the decision itself wasn’t the main story. Indeed, the Bank left the overnight rate unchanged at 2.25% for a sixth consecutive meeting, which was universally expected by markets. The more notable development came in the Bank’s updated economic outlook, which struck a somewhat more constructive tone on the economy and suggested that the soft patch weighing on growth may be starting to ease.

Following back-to-back quarters of no growth, the Bank now projects GDP to rebound at a 2.5% annualized pace in Q2, supported by stronger exports, resilient consumer spending, and tentative signs of stabilization in housing markets (Chart 1). To be sure, excess supply remains and labour market conditions are still described as soft. Though the overall growth outlook remains unchanged, recent data have increased policymakers’ confidence that the economy is moving off the bottom rather than slipping further into weakness.

The economy may be showing more signs of life, but the Bank’s policy stance remains firmly in wait-and-see mode. Inflation remains the key source of uncertainty, with headline CPI still running above 3% due largely to higher energy costs stemming from the conflict in the Middle East. The Bank continues to expect inflation to moderate over the coming quarters, though higher crude prices since the forecast cut-off date add a modest upside risk. With next week’s CPI release we will be watching closely for signs that headline inflation is peaking, and that energy-related price pressures are beginning to fade.

All told, it appears policymakers are becoming somewhat more comfortable with the inflation backdrop. In its recent statement, the Bank dropped its previous reference to the possibility of “consecutive” rate hikes if inflation pressures broadened, reflecting confidence that higher energy costs have yet to meaningfully spill into underlying inflation. Financial markets took that as confirmation that the Bank remains firmly on hold. Bond yields were little changed, the Canadian dollar gained a cent on the U.S. dollar, and market pricing continues to imply low odds of a policy move by the end of the year. Recall, at the onset of the U.S.-Iran conflict, markets priced in as many as three quarter-point rate hikes by December.

This week’s economic data broadly backed up the Bank’s assessment. Manufacturing sales rose for a fourth consecutive month by 1.3% m/m in May, reaching a record high and wholesale activity remained elevated following several months of gains (Chart 2). Home sales increased for a third consecutive month in June, although housing starts were somewhat softer, suggesting the recovery remains uneven across sectors. Still, the broader signal from this week’s releases is one of an economy that is gradually regaining traction after a difficult start to the year.

Marc Ercolao, Economist

U.S. – Cooler Inflation Quiets Calls for a July Hike

Despite a relatively busy week on the economic data calendar, market attention remained focused on renewed tensions in the Middle East. Earlier in the week, Iranian forces attacked multiple oil vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, prompting the U.S. to resume strikes on various military targets across Iran and reimpose its naval blockade. Tanker traffic through the vital passageway has again come to a halt, pushing WTI prices back above $80 per barrel.

The renewed upward pressure on oil prices helped to temper the market response to an otherwise very encouraging inflation report. Headline CPI declined by 0.4% m/m in June – its first pullback since June 2024 and largest since April 2020 – pushing the 12-month change down to 3.5%. A sharp drop in gasoline prices was largely responsible for last month’s decline, though even after removing these effects there were plenty of positive developments. Core inflation was flat for the month, as both goods and services were little changed (Chart 1). Importantly, many of the categories where tariffs had been adding to price pressures over the past year, including appliances, medical goods and apparel were all lower on the month – suggesting the worst of the tariff passthrough is now in the rearview mirror. Also encouraging was the fact that there was little evidence of higher energy prices bleeding into core inflation.

The disinflationary dynamics were further reinforced by a soft producer price index reading, which helped to remove speculation of a Fed rate hike later this month. That said, Fed futures are still priced for a little more than one rate hike by year-end, as the U-turn in oil prices is already raising concerns on the durability of the disinflationary dynamics.

Retail sales for the month of June provided further confirmation that households continue to shrug off the effects of higher energy prices (Chart 2). While the headline figure posted only a modest gain, that was partly related to a sharp drop in nominal sales at gasoline stations – owing to price effects. Focusing on the control group, which removes volatile categories, it showed a much healthier gain in spending while revisions to the prior month were a bit higher. This reinforces the view that consumer spending regained some momentum in Q2, after sputtering in Q1. However, the spend dynamics remain K-shaped, with lower-and-middle income consumers increasingly price sensitive and hesitant to spend on discretionary items – something that was highlighted in this week’s Fed Beige Book.

Anyone hoping that Fed Chair Warsh would relent and provide some forward guidance during his first Congressional testimony this week was sorely disappointed. Instead, Warsh restated the Committee’s unwavering commitment to return price stability, but provided no hints on the Fed’s next move. Several other policymakers spoke this week and perhaps the biggest takeaway is that while all were encouraged by last month’s softer inflation figures, one data point does not make a trend. Several more months of easing inflation will be required to convince officials that price pressures are moving in the right direction. If this were to occur, expectations for rate hikes should fade, leading to some downward pressure on yields.