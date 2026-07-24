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GBPCAD Wave Analysis

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GBPCAD: ⬆️ Buy

– GBPCAD reversed from the support area

– Likely to rise to resistance level 1.8800

GBPCAD currency pair recently reversed from the support area between the support level 1.8720 (which reversed the price multiple times at the end of June), lower daily Bollinger Band and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from May.

The upward reversal from this support zone stopped wave c of the earlier ABC retracement 4 from the start of July.

GBPCAD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 1.8800 – former low of the previous correction a.

GBPCAD Wave Analysis – 24 July 2026


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