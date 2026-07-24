EURCHF Wave Analysis

EURCHF: ⬆️ Buy

– EURCHF broke resistance level 0.9270

– Likely to rise to resistance level 0.9350

EURCHF currency pair recently broke the resistance zone between the resistance level 0.9270 (which has been reversing the price from March) and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the earlier downward impulse from last August.

The breakout of this resistance zone accelerated the active minor impulse wave C of the intermediate ABC correction (4) from the start of March.

EURCHF currency pair can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 0.9350 – former resistance from the end of 2025.



