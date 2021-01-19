Tue, Jan 19, 2021 @ 06:50 GMT
GBP/USD Tests Key Support, Euro Extends Losses

By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • GBP/USD declined below 1.3600, but it found support near 1.3550.
  • A possible double top pattern is forming near 1.3700 on the 4-hours chart.
  • EUR/USD extended its decline below the 1.2080 support level before correcting higher.
  • Gold price is facing an uphill task near $1,860 and $1,880.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

After struggling to clear 1.3700, the British Pound started a fresh decline against the US Dollar. GBP/USD broke the 1.3650 and 1.3600 support levels to start the recent decline.

Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair seems to be forming a double top pattern near the 1.3700 zone. The recent swing high was formed near 1.3710 before the pair declined steadily.

It traded below the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 1.3450 low to 1.3710 high. There was a spike below the 1.3550 support, a connecting bullish trend line, and 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours).

If there is a proper close below the 1.3550 level, the pair could continue to slide towards the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours) or even 1.3450. Any more losses may possibly push GBP/USD towards the 1.3280 level.

Conversely, the pair could hold the 1.3550 zone and start a fresh recovery. To break the double top pattern, the pair must surpass the 1.3700 barrier.

Looking at EUR/USD, there were further losses below 1.2080 before it corrected higher. Overall, the US Dollar seems to be gaining ground against majors, but it has a long way to go.

Economic Releases

  • German ZEW Business Economic Sentiment Jan 2021 – Forecast 60, versus 55 previous.
  • Euro Zone ZEW Business Economic Sentiment Jan 2021 – Forecast 45.5, versus 54.4 previous.

 

 

Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

