Tue, Jan 19, 2021 @ 22:02 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis GBP/USD Outlook: UK Inflation Data Could Provide Clearer Near-Term Direction Signal

GBP/USD Outlook: UK Inflation Data Could Provide Clearer Near-Term Direction Signal

By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Cable is standing at the front foot on Tuesday, following strong downside rejection previous day and inflated by fresh risk sentiment that weakened dollar.

Larger uptrend remains intact despite double failure at 1.3700 zone, as subsequent dips stay above rising 20DMA for the third consecutive day, with initial signal of bear-trap under 20DMA (currently at 1.3564).

Daily studies are in mixed mode as bullish momentum continues to fade and stochastic is descending but Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen lines are in bullish setup and rising cloud continues to underpin the action.

UK inflation figures for December are due early Wednesday and will be closely watched, as traders focus on their impact on BoE interest rate expectations.

Annualized CPI is forecast to rise to 0.5% in December from 0.3% previous month, with stronger than expected rise to boost hawks, after BoE Governor Andrew Bailey talked down prospect for sub-zero rates last week that lifted pound to multi-month high against the US dollar.

Majority of economists polled see cut of borrowing costs into negative territory as unlikely or very unlikely. Rising 20DMA, above which the price action stays since Dec 15, marks pivotal support and near-term bias is expected to remain with bulls while the price holds above.

Conversely, loss of 20DMA would soften near-term structure and risk deeper pullback.

Res: 1.3626; 1.3670; 1.3711; 1.3756
Sup: 1.3602; 1.3564; 1.3511; 1.3466

Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.