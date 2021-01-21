EURJPY Faces Big Challenge Around 125.50, Lacks Direction In Medium-Term

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EURJPY has gained little over the last sessions but it is still holding below the 20-period simple moving average (SMA). The technical indicators are feeding prospects for a negative short-term trading; the RSI holds below the 50 level, while the MACD is slipping beneath its trigger line.

A failure to overcome the 20-period SMA could send the price down to 125.07-125.25, a challenging point over the last three days. Lower support could be next found around the 124.30 support and the 123.90 barrier.

Alternatively, if the 20- and 40-period SMAs prove easy to get through, the spotlight will turn to the 126.20 resistance, around the upper boundary of the Bollinger band. Slightly above this level, the 200-period SMA would come next around 126.33 before hitting the 126.85 hurdle. On top of that, the bulls could reach the 21-month peak of 127.50.

In the medium-term picture, EURJPY is lacking a clear direction, while in the very short-term, the price is posting lower lows and lower highs.