EUR/USD Gains On A Weaker Dollar And ECB Meeting

The euro currency made a rebound, led by a weaker greenback and the ECB meeting on Thursday.

The central bank did not make any changes which saw the euro rising as a result. However, the gains were capped near the familiar resistance area between 1.2177 and 1.2144 levels.

This has led to another bearish signal from the intraday Stochastics oscillator. As a result, if the euro fails to close above 1.2177, then a drop is likely.

This opens the way for the common currency to test the lower support at 1.2050. However, the daily price action looks somewhat bullish at this point. Therefore, only a close above 1.2177 will confirm further gains.

This potentially puts the 1.2050 level into the picture at the moment.