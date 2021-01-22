Fri, Jan 22, 2021 @ 09:13 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis EUR/JPY Breakout Occurs

EUR/JPY Breakout Occurs

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The common European currency surged by 59 pips or 0.47% against the Japanese Yen on Thursday. A breakout occurred through the upper line of a descending channel pattern during yesterday’s trading session.

Given that a breakout has occurred, the EUR/JPY currency exchange rate is likely to continue to edge higher today. The potential target for bulls would be near the 126.40 level.

However, a resistance line at 126.20 could provide a barrier for bullish traders within the following trading session.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.