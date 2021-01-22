EUR/JPY Breakout Occurs

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The common European currency surged by 59 pips or 0.47% against the Japanese Yen on Thursday. A breakout occurred through the upper line of a descending channel pattern during yesterday’s trading session.

Given that a breakout has occurred, the EUR/JPY currency exchange rate is likely to continue to edge higher today. The potential target for bulls would be near the 126.40 level.

However, a resistance line at 126.20 could provide a barrier for bullish traders within the following trading session.