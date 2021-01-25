Mon, Jan 25, 2021 @ 09:33 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis GBP/USD Remains Steady Within The Bullish Channel

GBP/USD Remains Steady Within The Bullish Channel

By Orbex

The British pound sterling closed on Friday with losses, although price action remains firmly within the ascending price channel.

The support level near 1.3500, clearly remains the major line in the sand. Further upside is likely to continue upon establishing firm support near this level on a daily and weekly basis.

To the upside, a possible continuation may see the GBPUSD attempting to test the 16th April 2018 highs near 1.4376.

Watch the minor rising trendline, which if breached could see the correction back to the 1.3500 handle.

But the Stochastics oscillator is likely to signal another short term momentum to the upside.

If the GBPUSD fails to break past the 21st January highs of 1.3745, then we might see a possible pullback.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.