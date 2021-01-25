Gold Prices Steady In A Sideways Range

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Price action in gold remains stuck within a sideways range with the 1818 level of support holding up for the moment. The overall trend remains flat after gold price touched a new all-time high on 7th August 2020.

This sideways shift could either see the trend beginning to change or a possible pause before the bullish run picking up pace.

The overall bias remains mixed within this sideways range of the 1950 and 1818 levels.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

For the moment, price action has formed a lower high and is currently pushing lower. Therefore, a retest of the 1818 level is quite likely.

A break down below this support area could see a possible shift in the trend.

To the upside, unless the 1950 level gives way, prices might remain stuck in the range.