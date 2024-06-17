USD/JPY: Bulls Hold Grip for Retest of Pivotal Fibo Barrier

USDJPY firmed further on Monday and partially offset warning from long upper shadow of Friday’s daily candle, as fresh strength looks for retest of pivotal Fibo resistance at 158.22 (76.4% of 160.19/151.85) which capped Friday’s rally.

Firm break here to open way towards targets at 160.00/19 (psychological/2024 high, posted on Apr 29).

Technical picture on daily chart is bullish, although with warning of increased headwinds expected at 158.22 Fibo barrier, as stochastic continues to fluctuate around the borderline of overbought territory.

Near-term bias to stay with bulls while the action stays above 157.00 (broken Fibo 61.8% level.

Res: 158.22; 158.43; 159.00; 160.00.

Sup: 157.16; 157.00; 156.63; 156.00.