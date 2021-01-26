BTCUSD Sellers In Control

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Bitcoin has crashed back the $31,000 level after suffering a huge technical rejection from the $35,000 resistance level yesterday. Traders that are bearish towards the BTCUSD pair may look to sell around the $33,300 level in expectation of more short-term weakness. Traders that are bullish towards the BTCUSD pair may look to buy a breakout above the $35,000 level.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $33,300 level, key resistance is found at the $34,000 and the $35,000 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $33,300 level, sellers may test the $31,000 and $30,000 levels.