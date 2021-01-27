Euro Recoups Losses

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The euro currency pared losses from Monday as the US dollar weakened on Tuesday.

Price action continues to remain to consolidate near the key resistance area of 1.2177 – 1.2144.

Since Friday, the euro currency has been stuck in this resistance area. Meanwhile, the ascending triangle pattern continues to remain in play.

For price to continue to push higher, a breakout above the 1.2177 level is needed.

To the downside, a breakdown of the trend line could open the way for the euro to retest the 1.2050 level a bit more firmly.