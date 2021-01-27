Wed, Jan 27, 2021 @ 10:14 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis Euro Recoups Losses

Euro Recoups Losses

By Orbex

The euro currency pared losses from Monday as the US dollar weakened on Tuesday.

Price action continues to remain to consolidate near the key resistance area of 1.2177 – 1.2144.

Since Friday, the euro currency has been stuck in this resistance area. Meanwhile, the ascending triangle pattern continues to remain in play.

For price to continue to push higher, a breakout above the 1.2177 level is needed.

To the downside, a breakdown of the trend line could open the way for the euro to retest the 1.2050 level a bit more firmly.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.