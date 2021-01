The precious metal was seen trading subdued albeit, trading flat. Price action managed to post intraday gains before giving them back.

As a result, gold prices are back trading strongly near the 1850 handle. A close below this level could open the way toward the 1817.80 level of support once again.

However, the direction is likely to be determined by some fundamental catalyst for the moment.

To the upside, the 1911.50 level is within reach if gold prices can close out above the 1874.00 level.