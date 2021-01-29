Fri, Jan 29, 2021 @ 13:38 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis NZDUSD Retests 200-Period SMA, Bearish Bias

NZDUSD Retests 200-Period SMA, Bearish Bias

By XM.com

NZDUSD is outperforming over the last three weeks in a descending channel, holding near the 200-period simple moving average (SMA) and beneath the Ichimoku cloud. The RSI is sloping marginally up in the bearish region, while the MACD is trying to surpass the trigger line below the zero level. The 20- and 40-period SMAs created a bearish crossover, pointing to more downside movement.

If the bulls dominate above the 200-period SMA, the spotlight will shift back to the 0.7195 resistance, a break of which could extend the upward move towards the 0.7245 barrier ahead of the 0.7280 barrier. Above that, the door would open for the peak of the channel of 0.7315.

However, a further decline could meet support at the 0.7105-0.7094 area, while a selling interest below the channel could take the pair until 0.7030. Breaking this line, the 0.7000 psychological level could halt bearish actions.

In conclusion, NZDUSD has been in a downside correction, however, a rise above the 0.7315 top could switch the bearish bias back to bullish in the short-term.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.