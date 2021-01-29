Fri, Jan 29, 2021 @ 13:38 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis EUR/USD Continues To Consolidates

EUR/USD Continues To Consolidates

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

As apparent on the chart, the EUR/USD currency pair has been trading sideways since Wednesday late evening.

It is unlikely that some upside potential could prevail in the market due to the resistance area formed by the 55-, 100– and 200-hour SMAs, as well the weekly PP in the 1.2115/1.2139 range. Thus, the pair could decline in the short run.

In the meantime, note that the exchange rate could gain support from the weekly S1 located at 1.2089. If the given support holds, the rate could continue to consolidate. Otherwise, the pair could decline to 1.2060.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.