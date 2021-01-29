Fri, Jan 29, 2021 @ 13:38 GMT
EUR/USD Bullish Wave C Within Bearish ABC Pattern

By Elite CurrenSea

EUR/USD is building a bearish pullback within the long-term uptrend. Price action is expected to build either an ABC or ABCDE triangle pattern (pink) on the daily chart.

The EUR/USD seems to have completed a wave 3 (purple) at the recent high. This means that the current pullback is likely a wave 4 (purple).

On the 4 hour chart, the bearish price action respected the previous bottom and made a bullish bounce. This seems to confirm a bullish ABC (orange) in wave B (grey).

This article reviews what price movement to expect during the pullback. We also analyse the key support and resistance zones.

Price Charts and Technical Analysis

  1. Waves 4 are usually shallow retracements.
  2. An ABC zigzag could take price down quite soon (orange arrows).
  3. A sideways correction could be an ABCDE pattern (grey arrows).
  4. Waves 4 respect the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level most of the time.
  5. Other key levels are the 23.6% and 50% Fibonacci levels.
  6. These Fib levels are expected to act as support (blue boxes).
  7. They could also create a larger bounce for an uptrend continuation (blue arrows).

Only a break below the 50% Fib would put the uptrend on hold (yellow circle). An even deeper retrace would invalidate it (red circle).

A break above the 21 ema zone could confirm a 5 wave (orange) pattern up in wave C (grey) to complete wave B (pink).

A bearish bounce at or below the 61.8% Fibonacci level makes a bearish ABC zigzag more likely. A deeper retracement towards the 78.6% Fib or higher makes an ABC flat or ABCDE triangle more likely (light green letters).

