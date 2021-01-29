Fri, Jan 29, 2021 @ 13:39 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis USD/TRY Outlook: Lira Accelerates Higher after Taking Out 200DMA Barrier

USD/TRY Outlook: Lira Accelerates Higher after Taking Out 200DMA Barrier

By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The Turkish lira regained traction and strengthens further against the US dollar, following break of pivotal 200SMA (7.3643) which held the action in past three weeks.

Lira is also on track for the second straight bullish weekly close and third consecutive bullish month that adds to positive outlook.

Holding lira became attractive to investors due to lower risk in comparison to other assets and high yield that should boost the currency further.

Bulls eye key barriers at 7.2370 (2021 high) and 7.2100 (50% retracement of 2020 rally), clear break of which would open way towards psychological 7.00 barrier and weekly cloud top (6.90).

Res: 7.3220; 7.3643; 7.3920; 7.4000.
Sup: 7.2633; 7.2370; 7.2100; 7.2000.

Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.