Mon, Feb 01, 2021 @ 06:06 GMT
EUR/USD Facing Resistance, GBP/USD Remains Elevated

EUR/USD Facing Resistance, GBP/USD Remains Elevated

By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • EUR/USD found support near 1.2060 and corrected higher.
  • It is facing resistance near 1.2160 and 1.2200 on the 4-hours chart.
  • GBP/USD is consolidating below 1.3750, USD/JPY rallied above 104.50.
  • The US ISM Manufacturing PMI (to be released today) could decline from 60.7 to 59.5 in Jan 2021.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

This past week, the Euro found support near 1.2060 against the US Dollar. EUR/USD started a fresh increase and it climbed above 1.2100, but it is facing hurdles.

Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair traded as low as 1.2059, and settled below the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours) and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

It started a decent recovery and cleared the 1.2120 resistance. There was also a break above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.2189 high to 1.2059 low.

However, the pair seems to be facing a couple of important hurdles, starting with 1.2160 and a connecting bearish trend line on the same chart.

The next major resistance is near the 1.2200 or the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours). A close above the trend line resistance and 1.2200 could open the doors for a decent increase in the coming sessions.

Conversely, EUR/USD could fail to continue above 1.2160 or 1.2200. In the stated case, there is a risk of a fresh decline towards the 1.2060 support zone.

Looking at GBP/USD, the pair made another attempt to gain momentum above 1.3750, but it failed. On the other hand, USD/JPY saw a sharp increase above the 104.00 and 104.50 resistance levels.

Economic Releases

  • Germany’s Manufacturing PMI Jan 2021 – Forecast 57.0, versus 57.0 previous.
  • Euro Zone Manufacturing PMI Jan 2021 – Forecast 55.5, versus 54.7 previous.
  • UK Manufacturing PMI Jan 2021 – Forecast 52.9, versus 52.9 previous.
  • US Manufacturing PMI Jan 2021 – Forecast 59.0, versus 59.1 previous.
  • US ISM Manufacturing PMI Jan 2021 – Forecast 59.5, versus 60.7 previous.
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

