Mon, Feb 01, 2021 @ 14:36 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis Silver Flies To 8-Year High, But Struggles To Claim 2020 Top

Silver Flies To 8-Year High, But Struggles To Claim 2020 Top

By XM.com

Sliver opened 4.5% above last week’s closing price on Monday and on the top of January’s peak of 27.91 before accelerating towards a new 8-year high of 30.07.

Despite the fast rally, the price seems to struggle to surpass the 2020 peak of 29.83, while not far above today’s peak, the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the 2011 downtrend at 30.70 could be a bigger challenge. With the RSI entering the overbought zone, there is another reason to keep some caution about any additional upside movement.

Should the bulls claim the 50% Fibonacci of 30.70, the next stop could be within the resistance territory of 31.80 – 32.40.

In the negative scenario where the price slides below 27.91, the 38.2% Fibonacci of 26.20 may attempt to add a footing ahead of the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) currently at 25.13.

Summarizing, silver bulls are pushing to exit the almost four-month-old neutral zone, though unless they claim the 29.83 – 30.70 territory, today’s impressive rally may prove short-lived.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.