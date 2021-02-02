Tue, Feb 02, 2021 @ 08:40 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis Crude Oil Bounces Off Lower End Of The Range

Crude Oil Bounces Off Lower End Of The Range

By Orbex

WTI crude oil prices are posting modest gains rising over 1% on Monday. This comes as prices briefly slipped below the lower end of the range near 51.87.

Despite the current pace of gains, oil prices remain stuck within the range between 53.77 and 51.87. Only a strong breakout from this level will potentially confirm further direction in the commodity.

For the moment, the continuation to the upside could see the 53.77 level being tested.

On a weekly basis, we see that oil prices are trading flat for three consecutive weeks so far.

The stochastics oscillator is currently moving out from the oversold levels and gives support to the upside bounce.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.