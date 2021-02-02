Tue, Feb 02, 2021 @ 13:04 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis EURUSD Outlook: Penetration Of Thick Daily Cloud Further Weakens Near-Term Structure

EURUSD Outlook: Penetration Of Thick Daily Cloud Further Weakens Near-Term Structure

By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Larger bulls got in more troubles after Monday’s 0.57% drop and eventual close within thick daily cloud.

Bearish acceleration also managed to register a marginal close below pivotal Fibo support at 1.2064 (38.2% of 1.1602/1.2349) on Monday, but so far stays above the last pivot at 1.2053 (Jan 18 low).

Recovery attempts in early Tuesday’s trading were so far limited as negative daily techs (multiple MA bear-crosses / momentum holding in the negative territory / Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen in bearish setup) weigh heavily.

Eventual break of 1.2053 would signal bearish continuation of pullback from 1.2949 (2021 high) and expose psychological 1.20 support, with stronger bearish acceleration to risk test of 1.1976 (50% retracement of 1.1602/1.2349) and 1.1937 (daily cloud base).

Broken cloud top (1.2115) and daily Tenkan-sen (1.2122) mark strong barriers, break of which would neutralize immediate downside risk.

Res: 1.2087, 1.2115, 1.2122, 1.2155
Sup: 1.2053, 1.2000, 1.1976, 1.1937

Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.