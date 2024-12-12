Thu, Dec 12, 2024 @ 17:26 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/CHF: Bullish Momentum Continues After SNB RateCut

USD/CHF: Bullish Momentum Continues After SNB RateCut

Elliott Wave Financial Service
By Elliott Wave Financial Service

So far this week, USD/CHF has shown a strong rebound following the spike to the downside last Friday when US jobs data came out slightly higher than expected. However, we viewed this move as only a temporary reaction, as the USDCHF pair had been trading at strong support.

From an Elliott Wave perspective, this drop was tracked as a three-wave correction, suggesting it was part of a broader uptrend. The potential for a continuation higher was supported by the incomplete Elliott Wave bullish pattern and the presence of an unfilled gap near recent highs, which remains unfilled today.

The Swiss National Bank’s surprising 50 basis point rate cut further bolstered the pair’s bullish outlook. The SNB chairman also hinted that additional rate cuts could be on the table heading into 2025, adding to the Swiss franc’s weakness.Technically, the break above channel resistance signals that a fifth wave is underway, potentially targeting the 0.90–0.91 area. This zone could mark a limited upside later this month or in early January when the broader US dollar cycle may conclude as Trump takes office.

Elliott Wave Financial Service
Elliott Wave Financial Servicehttp://www.ew-forecast.com/
Trading forex, futures or futures options carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your initial investment; therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Our website and the information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research before making your investment decisions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.