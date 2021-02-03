Wed, Feb 03, 2021 @ 09:08 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis WTI Crude Oil Rises To A One-Year High

WTI Crude Oil Rises To A One-Year High

By Orbex

Crude oil price finally broke out from the range it has been in for nearly three weeks. The strong upside breakout pushed the commodity toward a new one-year high.

A pullback is likely to occur in the near term toward the upper range near 53.77. Price action will need to break out strongly above the 55.00 level in order to maintain the upside.

Given the current momentum, the downside looks a bit limited for the moment.

However, this could change if oil prices lose the 53.77 support level. It would once again put price action back within the sideways range.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.