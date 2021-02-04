Thu, Feb 04, 2021 @ 10:02 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis Gold Prices Subdued Below 1850

Gold Prices Subdued Below 1850

By Orbex

The precious metal is posting modest declines a day after the precious metal fell over 1.2%. However, price action remains well supported above the 1817.80 level.

In the near term, we expect price action to remain trading flat within the 1850 and 1817.80 levels.

The Stochastics oscillator is currently slipping into the oversold level. This could indicate further near-term downside.

Stronger price action is, however, expected on the back of fundamentals. This is especially regarding the Coronavirus stimulus bill.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.