Daily Technical Analysis

EUR/USD

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Current level – 1.2018

During yesterday’s trading session, the pair tested the key support at 1.2011, but the EUR/USD failed to stay below this level and a consolidation followed as a result. Today’s trading session began with the goal of re-testing the mentioned key support. If it gets breached this time around, the expectations will be for a medium-term, downward impulse towards 1.1880. The first important resistance in the upward direction is the level of 1.2058. Today, investors’ attention will be focused on the initial jobless claims data for the United States (13:30 EET).

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.2058 1.2155 1.2011 1.1800 1.2098 1.2181 1.1950 1.1800

USD/JPY

Current level – 105.09

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The currency pair continued its upward movement as the dollar increased its value against the yen to 105.12 and a test of the resistance at 105.15 is currently in progress. The forecast is for this resistance to remain unbreached and for the pair to enter a corrective phase and to consolidate after that. The first important support lies at 104.85.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 105.20 105.70 104.85 103.80 105.70 106.10 104.60 103.65

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.3610

The pound lost quite a bit of value against the dollar in the last few trading sessions, with the same trend now being observed in the first hours of today’s trading session. Expectations are for this downward movement to continue and for the pair to test the important support at 1.3542. The first important resistance is the level of 1.3633. Today, investors’ attention will be focused on the Bank of England’s interest rate decision (12:00 GMT).