GBPUSD 1.3690 Support

The British pound performed another positive weekly price close against the US dollar keeping the short and medium-term bullish prospects of the pair firmly intact. Technical analysis highlight the 1.3840 level as a potential upside target for the GBPUSD pair this week. Technical analysis shows that the 1.3690 level is the key near-term support level GBPUSD bulls need to defend.

The GBPUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.3690 level, key resistance is found at the 1.3770 and the 1.3800 levels.

If the GBPUSD pair trades below the 1.3690, sellers may test the 1.3660 and 1.3610 support levels.