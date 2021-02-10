BTCUSD $45,000 Support

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Bitcoin has staged a solid technical bounce after once again finding strong buying interest around the $45,000 support region on Tuesday. Technical analysis highlights that the $45,000 level is a major new pivot point and a potential launch area for $50,000. To the downside, a sustained loss of the $45,000 level could cause a retest of the former yearly high, around the $42,000 support zone.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $45,000 level, key resistance is found at the $48,200 and the $50,000 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $45,000 level, sellers may test the $43,500 and $42,000 levels.