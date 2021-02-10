XAUUSD Awaiting News

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The price of gold is starting to consolidate after a solid start to the week, ahead of the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech later today. Technical analysis shows that a major upside breakout will take place this week if bulls can break through the $1,865 resistance level. Failure to do so will likely cause a heavy technical sell-off back towards the $1,800 support zone.

XAUUSD is only bullish while trading above the $1,830 level, key resistance is found at the $1,865 and the $1,890.00 levels.

If XAUUSD trades below the $1,830 level, sellers may test the $1,800 and $1,770 support levels.