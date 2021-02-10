Wed, Feb 10, 2021 @ 07:33 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis XAUUSD Awaiting News

XAUUSD Awaiting News

By OctaFX

The price of gold is starting to consolidate after a solid start to the week, ahead of the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech later today. Technical analysis shows that a major upside breakout will take place this week if bulls can break through the $1,865 resistance level. Failure to do so will likely cause a heavy technical sell-off back towards the $1,800 support zone.

XAUUSD is only bullish while trading above the $1,830 level, key resistance is found at the $1,865 and the $1,890.00 levels.

If XAUUSD trades below the $1,830 level, sellers may test the $1,800 and $1,770 support levels.

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.