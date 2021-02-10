Wed, Feb 10, 2021 @ 11:53 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis AUD/USD Bullish Trend Could Continue

AUD/USD Bullish Trend Could Continue

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The Australian Dollar jumped by 37 pips or 0.48% against the US Dollar on Tuesday. The currency pair breached the weekly resistance level at 0.7714 during yesterday’s trading session.

Everything being equal, the AUD/USD exchange rate could continue to surge within the following trading session. The possible target for buyers would be near the 0.7800 level.

However, the weekly R2 and the upper line of an ascending channel pattern could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate within Wednesday’s trading session.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.