LTCUSD Breakout Underway

By OctaFX

Litecoin has moved to fresh yearly trading high, following a technical breakout above the $185.00 resistance level earlier today. A bullish reversal pattern on the daily time frame is now predicting that the LTCUSD pair could trade towards the $300.00 level over the medium-term. Traders that are bullish towards the LTCUSD pair may look to buy into a price dip in the cryptocurrency around the $165.00.

The LTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $165.00 level, key resistance is found at the $200.00 and the $200.00 levels.

If the LTCUSD pair trades below the $165.00, sellers may test the $155.00 and $135.00 support levels.

