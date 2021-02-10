Wed, Feb 10, 2021 @ 11:54 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis GBPJPY Unlocks Fresh 26-Month High Around 145.00

GBPJPY Unlocks Fresh 26-Month High Around 145.00

By XM.com

GBPJPY is edging higher after the bounce off the 144.10 support, recording a fresh 26-month high above 145.00. In trend indicators, the Ichimoku lines are pointing upwards, while the simple moving averages (SMAs) are following the price action. The RSI indicators is heading north towards the 70 level, while the MACD is ticking up in the positive area.

In case the buying interest intensifies, the next resistance could come at 147.95, taken from the peak on December 2019. However, the pair may pause its run at the 146.00 and 147.00 psychological levels.

On the other hand, a downside correction may send the price until the 20-period SMA at 144.60 ahead of 144.10, which overlaps with the 40-period SMA. Steeper declines could drive the market until the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the up leg from 136.90 to 144.90 at 144.04, which holds near the 200-period SMA.

Summarizing, GBPJPY has been in an upside tendency since December and only a drop beneath the 200-period SMA may change this outlook.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.