Elliott Wave Weekly: EURUSD Returned To The Bullish Track

By Elliott Wave Financial Service

The fifth wave of wave ((C)) is still underway, so the last decline is likely wave 2. If correct, the market should continue unfolding wave 3 of (5), as shown on the 12H chart. The main critical level is the low of wave 2.

