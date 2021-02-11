Eurostoxx Showing Five Waves From March Lows Favoring More Strength

Thu, Feb 11, 2021 @ 09:28 GMT
By Elliott Wave Forecast

The Cycle from March 2020 low in Eurostoxx shows an incomplete sequence favoring more strength in the index as far as it remains above 3476.57 low seen on 1/28/2021. In the chart below, we can see that wave (4) unfolded as a double three structure where wave W ended at 3540.25 low. Wave X bounce ended at 3607.42 high and wave Y ended at 3476.57 low. After reaching the 3489.97- 3462.15 100%-123.6% Fibonacci extension area of W-X and saw a strong reaction higher.

Above from there, the rally higher took place as an impulse structure where wave ((i)) ended at 3567.06 high. Wave ((ii)) ended at 3481.44 low, wave ((iii)) ended at 3632.67 high. While wave ((iv)) ended at 3599.36 low. Wave ((v)) ended at 3681.82 high & thus completed wave 1. Below from there, the index is doing a wave 2 pullback to correct the short term cycle from 1/28/2021 low. The internals of that pullback is unfolding as an Elliott wave double three structure where wave ((w)) ended yesterday at 3628.47 low. And as far as it remains below the 3681.82 high then wave ((x)) bounce is expected to fail for another leg lower in wave ((y)). To complete the 7 swings structure before resuming higher again.

Eurostoxx 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart

