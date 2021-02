GOLD has completed the SHS pattern but we need to see the breakout below the neckline. Bears are having the upper hand.

1838-45 is the POC zone. We should see a break lower and a possible test of 1835, the neckline of SHS pattern. If the price breaks lower we should see a continuation down towards 1831, 1821, 1811 and 1801. This will complete both the Diving Board and SHS pattern. Uptrend is non-existent as long as the price is below the 1860 zone.