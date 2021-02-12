Daily Technical Analysis

Fri, Feb 12, 2021 @ 08:33 GMT
By DeltaStock Inc.

EUR/USD

Current level – 1.2126

The currency pair entered a consolidation phase following the bullish run at the beginning of the week. The expectations are for the pair to renew its uptrend and to test the important resistance at 1.2155, possibly followed by a test of the next resistance at 1.2181. The first support is the level of 1.2098. The main economic news during today’s session that would have an impact on the market is the University of Michigan’s data on consumer confidence for the U.S. (15:00 GMT).

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.2155 1.2155 1.2098 1.2011
1.2155 1.2181 1.2058 1.1957

USD/JPY

Current level – 104.76

The U.S. dollar depreciated against the yen at the beginning of the week and later on entered a consolidation phase. The expectations are for the pair to renew its downtrend and to test the important support at 104.19. In the positive direction, the first resistance is the level of 104.85.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
105.15 106.70 104.19 104.00
105.62 107.40 104.19 103.39

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.3803

The Cable entered a correction phase after the pound had previously reached its highest value against the dollar in almost 3 years during the first half of the week. The forecast is for the correction to be limited by the key support level of 1.3740, after which the euphoric rally is expected to continue towards the resistance levels at 1.3820 and at 1.3863.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.3820 1.3891 1.3740 1.3688
1.3863 1.4000 1.3688 1.3542

These analyses are for information purposes only. They DO NOT post a BUY or SELL recommendation for any of the financial instruments herein analyzed. The information is obtained from generally accessible data sources. The forecasts made are based on technical analysis. However, Delta Stock’s Analyst Dept. also takes into consideration a number of fundamental and macroeconomic factors, which we believe impact the price moves of the observed instruments. Delta Stock Inc. assumes no responsibility for errors, inaccuracies or omissions in these materials, nor shall it be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon the information on this page. Delta Stock Inc. shall not be liable for any special, indirect, incidental, or consequential damages, including without limitation, losses or unrealized gains that may result. Any information is subject to change without notice.

