Daily Technical Analysis

EUR/USD

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Current level – 1.2126

The currency pair entered a consolidation phase following the bullish run at the beginning of the week. The expectations are for the pair to renew its uptrend and to test the important resistance at 1.2155, possibly followed by a test of the next resistance at 1.2181. The first support is the level of 1.2098. The main economic news during today’s session that would have an impact on the market is the University of Michigan’s data on consumer confidence for the U.S. (15:00 GMT).

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.2155 1.2155 1.2098 1.2011 1.2155 1.2181 1.2058 1.1957

USD/JPY

Current level – 104.76

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The U.S. dollar depreciated against the yen at the beginning of the week and later on entered a consolidation phase. The expectations are for the pair to renew its downtrend and to test the important support at 104.19. In the positive direction, the first resistance is the level of 104.85.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 105.15 106.70 104.19 104.00 105.62 107.40 104.19 103.39

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.3803

The Cable entered a correction phase after the pound had previously reached its highest value against the dollar in almost 3 years during the first half of the week. The forecast is for the correction to be limited by the key support level of 1.3740, after which the euphoric rally is expected to continue towards the resistance levels at 1.3820 and at 1.3863.