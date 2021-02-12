Fri, Feb 12, 2021 @ 12:18 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis USD/JPY Tests Resistance Level

USD/JPY Tests Resistance Level

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

During Friday morning hours, the USD/JPY currency pair was testing the resistance level formed by the Fibo 23.60% and the 200-hour SMA at 105.03.

If the predetermined resistance holds, it is likely that the exchange rate could trade downwards within the following trading session. In this case the rate could decline to the 104.40 mark.

In the meantime, note that the currency pair could gain support from the 55– and 100-hour SMAs, as well the weekly S1 in the 104.70/104.80 area. Thus, the pair could target the 105.60 level.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.