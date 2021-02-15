Mon, Feb 15, 2021 @ 06:40 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis EUR/USD Breaks Key Resistance, Oil Breaches $60

EUR/USD Breaks Key Resistance, Oil Breaches $60

By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • EUR/USD started a fresh increase above the 1.2080 and 1.2100 resistance levels.
  • There was a break above a major bearish trend line at 1.2090 on the 4-hours chart.
  • GBP/USD extended its rally above 1.3850 and it remains in a strong uptrend.
  • Gold price failed to surpass $1,860 and it is showing a few bearish signs.
  • Oil price rallied further above the $58.50 and $60.00 resistance levels.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

After trading as low as 1.1952, the Euro started a fresh increase against the US Dollar. EUR/USD cleared the 1.2000 and 1.2050 resistance levels to move into a positive zone.

Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair even cleared the 1.2100 resistance level and a major bearish trend line at 1.2090. There was a clear break above the 1.2120 level and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours).

The pair tested the 1.2150 resistance level and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours). A high was formed near 1.2149 before there was a minor downside correction.

On the downside, the 1.2080 level is acting as a decent support. The next major support is near the 1.2050 level. If EUR/USD fails to stay above the 1.2050 support, there is a risk of more downsides in the near term.

On the upside, the pair is facing resistance near the 1.2150 level. A close above 1.2150 and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours) will most likely open the doors for steady increase. The next major resistance sits at 1.2200.

Looking at GBP/USD, the pair gained pace above the 1.3750 resistance. It even broke the 1.3800 level and tested the 1.3880 zone.

Economic Releases

  • Euro Zone Industrial Production Dec 2020 (MoM) – Forecast -0.6%, versus +2.5% previous.
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.