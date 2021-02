The USD/JPY is having a retracement but the price has come in to the decision zone. It is make it or break it for the pair.

78.6-88.6 is the zone where the next move will happen. The price will either reject the zone or bounce off. 105-05-105.20 is the POC. A rejection off the zone targets 104.78 and 104.54. A bounce above targets 105.40 and 105.60. Watch for price action as the USD/JPY ATR(14) is generally low, making only 47 pips per day.