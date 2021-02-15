Mon, Feb 15, 2021 @ 11:19 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis AUD/USD Pair Broke The 0.7750 Level To Move Into A Positive Zone

AUD/USD Pair Broke The 0.7750 Level To Move Into A Positive Zone

By FXOpen

The Aussie Dollar started a decent increase from the 0.7720 support zone against the US Dollar. The AUD/USD pair broke the 0.7750 resistance level to move into a positive zone.

The pair even gained pace above the 0.7770 resistance level and settled well above the 50 hourly simple moving average. It traded as high as 0.7780 on FXOpen and it is currently showing a lot of positive signs.

If there is a downside correction, the pair might find support near the 0.7770 level (the recent breakout zone). The next major support is near 0.7745, below which the AUD/USD pair could decline towards the 0.7720 support level.

On the upside, the pair is facing resistance near 0.7780. The main resistance is near the 0.7800 level, above which the pair might continue to grind higher towards the 0.7850 level.

FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a Forex and Cryptocurrency Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over a decade of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major Forex brokerage company that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers MT4 and MT5 Forex trading with a wide range of trading instruments: 100+ FX, CFDs, Indices and Cryptocurrency pairs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.