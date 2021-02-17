USD/CAD At Risk Of More Downsides Below 1.2500

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Key Highlights

USD/CAD declined below the 1.2800 and 1.2700 support levels.

A major bearish trend line is forming with resistance near 1.2770 on the daily chart.

GBP/USD cleared 1.3900, EUR/USD failed to surpass the 1.2150 resistance.

Canada’s CPI could increase 0.8% in Jan 2021 (YoY), up from 0.7%.

USD/CAD Technical Analysis

The US Dollar started a steady decline from well above 1.3000 against the Canadian Dollar. USD/CAD even settled below the 1.2800 support zone to move into a bearish zone.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Looking at the daily chart, the pair settled well below the 1.2800 and 1.2780 support levels. There was a test of the 1.2600 support zone before the pair recovered higher. However, the pair failed to continue higher above 1.2880.

A high was formed near 1.2881 before there was a fresh decline. The pair broke the 1.2750 and 1.2700 support levels. It is now trading below 1.2700, and settled well below the 100-day simple moving average (red) and the 200-day simple moving average (green).

On the downside, the 1.2580 level is a decent support. A break below 1.2580 could open the doors for a push towards the 1.2500 and 1.2450 levels.

On the upside, the first key resistance is near the 1.2700 level. The next major resistance sits near the 1.2750. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near 1.2770 on the daily chart.

A clear break above the trend line resistance is must for a steady recovery wave towards 1.2800 and 1.3000. Looking at EUR/USD, the pair spiked above the 1.2150 resistance, but it failed to continue higher and trimmed most gains. Gold price is declining and it is trading well below $1,820.

Economic Releases