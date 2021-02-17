Wed, Feb 17, 2021 @ 03:28 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis USD/CAD At Risk Of More Downsides Below 1.2500

USD/CAD At Risk Of More Downsides Below 1.2500

By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • USD/CAD declined below the 1.2800 and 1.2700 support levels.
  • A major bearish trend line is forming with resistance near 1.2770 on the daily chart.
  • GBP/USD cleared 1.3900, EUR/USD failed to surpass the 1.2150 resistance.
  • Canada’s CPI could increase 0.8% in Jan 2021 (YoY), up from 0.7%.

USD/CAD Technical Analysis

The US Dollar started a steady decline from well above 1.3000 against the Canadian Dollar. USD/CAD even settled below the 1.2800 support zone to move into a bearish zone.

Looking at the daily chart, the pair settled well below the 1.2800 and 1.2780 support levels. There was a test of the 1.2600 support zone before the pair recovered higher. However, the pair failed to continue higher above 1.2880.

A high was formed near 1.2881 before there was a fresh decline. The pair broke the 1.2750 and 1.2700 support levels. It is now trading below 1.2700, and settled well below the 100-day simple moving average (red) and the 200-day simple moving average (green).

On the downside, the 1.2580 level is a decent support. A break below 1.2580 could open the doors for a push towards the 1.2500 and 1.2450 levels.

On the upside, the first key resistance is near the 1.2700 level. The next major resistance sits near the 1.2750. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near 1.2770 on the daily chart.

A clear break above the trend line resistance is must for a steady recovery wave towards 1.2800 and 1.3000. Looking at EUR/USD, the pair spiked above the 1.2150 resistance, but it failed to continue higher and trimmed most gains. Gold price is declining and it is trading well below $1,820.

Economic Releases

  • UK Consumer Price Index Jan 2021 (YoY) – Forecast +2.1%, versus +1.8% previous.
  • UK Core Consumer Price Index Jan 2021 (YoY) – Forecast +1.8%, versus +1.6% previous.
  • US Producer Price Index Jan 2021 (MoM) – Forecast +0.4%, versus +0.3% previous.
  • Canadian Consumer Price Index Jan 2021 (MoM) – Forecast +0.4%, versus -0.2% previous.
  • Canadian Consumer Price Index Jan 2021 (YoY) – Forecast +0.8%, versus +0.7% previous.

 

Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.