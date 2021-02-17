BTCUSD $53,000 Possible

Wed, Feb 17, 2021 @ 11:06 GMT
By OctaFX

Bitcoin is continuing its recent record-breaking run higher above the $50,000 level, with the top crypto now testing above $51,000. An ascending triangle pattern, which is typically considered to be a bullish pattern, shows that $53,000 is the next major upside target. The MACD indicator on the four-hour time frame is also starting to trend higher after a notable correction.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $49,000 level, key resistance is found at the $53,000 and the $55,000 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $49,000 level, sellers may test the $48,300 and $47,600 levels.

