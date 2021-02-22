Mon, Feb 22, 2021 @ 12:56 GMT
EUR/JPY Buying Signals

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

During the first half of Friday’s trading session, the Eurozone single currency surged by 45 pips or 0.35% against the Japanese Yen. However, the currency pair surrendered the earlier gains at the end of the trading day.

Monday’s trading session began with bullish momentum. Most likely, buyers are likely to pressure the EUR/JPY exchange rate towards the 128.60 level within this session.

Although, the weekly R1 at 128.39 could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate during the following trading hours.

