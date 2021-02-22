BTCUSD Extremely Overbought

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Bitcoin has staged a pullback towards the $55,800 region after finding strong technical resistance around the $58,300 level over the weekend. The RSI indicator on the daily time frame is extremely overbought, meaning that the BTCUSD pair could be due for a correction. Sustained weakness below the $55,000 level could trigger a further correction back towards the $50,000 price area.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $55,000 level, key resistance is found at the $57,500 and the $58,300 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $55,000 level, sellers may test the $52,000 and $50,000 levels.