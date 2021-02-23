EUR/GBP 4H Chart: Likely To Maintain Channel

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The common European currency has declined by 2.23% against the British Pound since February 4. The currency pair has continued to trade in a three-month descending channel pattern.

Everything being equal, the exchange rate is likely to continue to edge lower in the three-month descending channel pattern during the following trading sessions. The EUR/GBP pair could target the 0.8500 level.

However, the weekly support level at 0.8606 could provide support for the currency exchange rate in the shorter term.