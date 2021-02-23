EUR/GBP 4H Chart: Likely To Maintain Channel

Tue, Feb 23, 2021 @ 15:44 GMT
By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The common European currency has declined by 2.23% against the British Pound since February 4. The currency pair has continued to trade in a three-month descending channel pattern.

Everything being equal, the exchange rate is likely to continue to edge lower in the three-month descending channel pattern during the following trading sessions. The EUR/GBP pair could target the 0.8500 level.

However, the weekly support level at 0.8606 could provide support for the currency exchange rate in the shorter term.

